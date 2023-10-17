Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Godaddy Inc - (GDDY) with Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2023, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Godaddy Inc - (NYSE:GDDY) with a Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.49% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Godaddy Inc - is 94.25. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 24.49% from its latest reported closing price of 75.71.

The projected annual revenue for Godaddy Inc - is 4,434MM, an increase of 6.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 893 funds or institutions reporting positions in Godaddy Inc -. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 2.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDDY is 0.36%, a decrease of 4.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.49% to 175,486K shares. The put/call ratio of GDDY is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 13,409K shares representing 9.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,663K shares, representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 11.00% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,943K shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,508K shares, representing a decrease of 41.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 34.91% over the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 10,040K shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,059K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 3.47% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 7,637K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,886K shares, representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 11.32% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,466K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,403K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 9.21% over the last quarter.

Godaddy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With 20 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success.

