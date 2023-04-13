Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of FS KKR Capital (FSK) with Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) with a Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.57% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for FS KKR Capital is $21.57. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 15.57% from its latest reported closing price of $18.66.

The projected annual revenue for FS KKR Capital is $1,794MM, an increase of 9.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.93.

FS KKR Capital Declares $0.06 Dividend

On February 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.68 per share.

At the current share price of $18.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.29%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 34.70%, the lowest has been 10.27%, and the highest has been 128.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 23.01 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.45 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.14%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allworth Financial holds 8K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSK by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Kingfisher Capital holds 333K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 347K shares, representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSK by 99.90% over the last quarter.

JRSAX - Janus Henderson U.S. Managed Volatility Fund holds 159K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 413K shares, representing a decrease of 160.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSK by 61.87% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 191K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares, representing a decrease of 7.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSK by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Clay Northam Wealth Management holds 15K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSK by 6.59% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 506 funds or institutions reporting positions in FS KKR Capital. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 5.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSK is 0.49%, a decrease of 6.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.84% to 105,353K shares. The put/call ratio of FSK is 2.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

FS KKR Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FS/KKR Advisor, LLC is a partnership between FS Investments and KKR Credit that serves as the investment adviser to BDCs with approximately $16 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020.

