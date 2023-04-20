Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Franklin Electric (FELE) with Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) with a Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.52% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Franklin Electric is $97.92. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 10.52% from its latest reported closing price of $88.60.

The projected annual revenue for Franklin Electric is $2,062MM, an increase of 0.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.27.

Franklin Electric Declares $0.22 Dividend

On January 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.90 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 2, 2023 received the payment on February 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $88.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.02%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.02%, the lowest has been 0.73%, and the highest has been 1.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.15 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.05 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.45%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ziegler Capital Management holds 118K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing an increase of 10.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FELE by 99.90% over the last quarter.

DEUTSCHE DWS INVESTMENTS VIT FUNDS - DWS Small Cap Index VIP holds 7K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FELE by 7.64% over the last quarter.

GSSC - Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 4.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FELE by 6.27% over the last quarter.

OBSOX - Oberweis Small-Cap Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 27K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 48.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FELE by 7.33% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 17K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 4.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FELE by 0.09% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 585 funds or institutions reporting positions in Franklin Electric. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FELE is 0.23%, an increase of 0.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.24% to 43,612K shares. The put/call ratio of FELE is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

Franklin Electric Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and fuel. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications.

