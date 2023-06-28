Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Extreme Networks (EXTR) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 28, 2023, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.14% Downside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Extreme Networks is 22.44. The forecasts range from a low of 17.68 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.14% from its latest reported closing price of 22.93.

The projected annual revenue for Extreme Networks is 1,275MM, an increase of 3.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 622 funds or institutions reporting positions in Extreme Networks. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 4.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXTR is 0.28%, a decrease of 4.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.90% to 132,003K shares. The put/call ratio of EXTR is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,839K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Voss Capital holds 5,800K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,468K shares, representing an increase of 40.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXTR by 34.90% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 5,344K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,596K shares, representing a decrease of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXTR by 42.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,024K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,973K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXTR by 2.35% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,022K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,916K shares, representing a decrease of 121.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXTR by 55.52% over the last quarter.

Extreme Networks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. It pushes the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust its end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on its top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before.

Key filings for this company:

