Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 5, 2024, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Entrada Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:TRDA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.77% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Entrada Therapeutics is 20.40. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 33.77% from its latest reported closing price of 15.25.

The projected annual revenue for Entrada Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 168 funds or institutions reporting positions in Entrada Therapeutics. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 9.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRDA is 0.71%, a decrease of 6.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.31% to 26,395K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 4,866K shares representing 14.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mpm Asset Management holds 4,426K shares representing 13.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

5AM Venture Management holds 4,408K shares representing 13.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,000K shares representing 9.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,938K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRDA by 12.05% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,782K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,783K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRDA by 11.18% over the last quarter.

