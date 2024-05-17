Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Confluent (CFLT) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2024, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Confluent (NasdaqGS:CFLT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.88% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Confluent is 34.96. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 10.88% from its latest reported closing price of 31.53.

The projected annual revenue for Confluent is 1,038MM, an increase of 26.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 820 funds or institutions reporting positions in Confluent. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 6.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFLT is 0.25%, an increase of 8.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.36% to 243,527K shares. The put/call ratio of CFLT is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 22,397K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,447K shares , representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 86.64% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 17,582K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,995K shares , representing an increase of 14.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 30.66% over the last quarter.

Altimeter Capital Management holds 12,996K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,729K shares , representing a decrease of 13.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 6.47% over the last quarter.

1832 Asset Management holds 5,933K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,915K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,645K shares , representing an increase of 4.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 26.01% over the last quarter.

Confluent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Confluent is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure focused on data in motion. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion – designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations.

