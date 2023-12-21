Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 21, 2023, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:CPRX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.20% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is 23.77. The forecasts range from a low of 15.66 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 66.20% from its latest reported closing price of 14.30.

The projected annual revenue for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is 253MM, a decrease of 27.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 579 funds or institutions reporting positions in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 3.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPRX is 0.17%, an increase of 7.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.09% to 91,560K shares. The put/call ratio of CPRX is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 8,192K shares representing 7.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,766K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,830K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRX by 10.61% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 4,097K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,170K shares, representing a decrease of 50.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRX by 31.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,127K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,069K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRX by 8.00% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,322K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,183K shares, representing an increase of 5.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRX by 3.20% over the last quarter.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis (MuSK-MG) and other neurological and neuromuscular disorders. Catalyst's New Drug Application for Firdapse® (amifampridine) 10 mg tablets for the treatment of adults with LEMS was approved in 2018 by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration ('FDA'), and Firdapse is now commercially available in the United States. Further, Canada's national healthcare regulatory agency, Health Canada, recently approved the use of Firdapse® (amifampridine) for the treatment of patients in Canada with LEMS.

