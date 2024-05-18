Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2024, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Capricor Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:CAPR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 245.48% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Capricor Therapeutics is 21.42. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 245.48% from its latest reported closing price of 6.20.

The projected annual revenue for Capricor Therapeutics is 122MM, an increase of 351.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capricor Therapeutics. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 35.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAPR is 0.00%, an increase of 2.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.75% to 4,867K shares. The put/call ratio of CAPR is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 767K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 354K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 328K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 316K shares , representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAPR by 27.51% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 316K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares , representing an increase of 52.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAPR by 168.62% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 293K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing an increase of 92.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAPR by 1,809.64% over the last quarter.

Capricor Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of diseases. Capricor's lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and the cytokine storm associated with COVID-19. Capricor is also investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and exploring the potential of exosome-based candidates to treat or prevent a variety of disorders. We are now developing two potential vaccines for COVID-19 as part of our exosome platform.

