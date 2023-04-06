Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 156.84% Upside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bioceres Crop Solutions is $28.43. The forecasts range from a low of $22.72 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 156.84% from its latest reported closing price of $11.07.

The projected annual revenue for Bioceres Crop Solutions is $444MM, an increase of 13.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Morgan Stanley holds 14K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 7.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIOX by 90.12% over the last quarter.

ARGT - Global X MSCI Argentina ETF holds 76K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing an increase of 21.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIOX by 33.78% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 40.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIOX by 80.04% over the last quarter.

Caption Management holds 11K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 10.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIOX by 16.22% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bioceres Crop Solutions. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIOX is 0.45%, a decrease of 7.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.60% to 9,291K shares. The put/call ratio of BIOX is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is a fully integrated provider of crop productivity technologies designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality. To do this, Bioceres' solutions create economic incentives for farmers and other stakeholders to adopt environmentally friendlier production practices. The Company has a unique biotech platform with high-impact, patented technologies for seeds and microbial ag-inputs, as well as next generation crop nutrition and protection solutions. Through its HB4® program, the Company is bringing digital solutions to support growers' decisions and provide end-to-end traceability for production outputs.

