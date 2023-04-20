Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Agilysys (AGYS) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.20% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Agilysys is $96.90. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.20% from its latest reported closing price of $82.68.

The projected annual revenue for Agilysys is $229MM, an increase of 19.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.03.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRUDENTIAL SERIES FUND - SMALL CAPITALIZATION STOCK PORTFOLIO Class I holds 18K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGYS by 31.65% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Small Cap Index Portfolio Class 1 holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGYS by 24.05% over the last quarter.

SPSM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Small Cap ETF holds 103K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing an increase of 7.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGYS by 33.00% over the last quarter.

VIOG - Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares holds 15K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGYS by 24.88% over the last quarter.

SPWIX - Simt Small Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 12K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 471 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agilysys. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 14.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGYS is 0.39%, an increase of 9.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.15% to 29,267K shares. The put/call ratio of AGYS is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

Agilysys Background Information

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, healthcare, and sports and entertainment. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA.

