Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Agilysys (AGYS) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.20% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Agilysys is $96.90. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.20% from its latest reported closing price of $82.68.

The projected annual revenue for Agilysys is $229MM, an increase of 19.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.03.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJT - iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF holds 226K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares, representing an increase of 31.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGYS by 88.39% over the last quarter.

LAMGX - Lord Abbett Micro-Cap Growth Fund holds 90K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares, representing a decrease of 8.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGYS by 21.79% over the last quarter.

IGM - iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

NORTHERN FUNDS - NORTHERN SMALL CAP CORE FUND Class K holds 6K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGYS by 33.31% over the last quarter.

Centiva Capital holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 471 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agilysys. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 14.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGYS is 0.39%, an increase of 9.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.15% to 29,267K shares. The put/call ratio of AGYS is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

Agilysys Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, healthcare, and sports and entertainment. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA.

