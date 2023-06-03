Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Acrivon Therapeutics (ACRV) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2023, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 83.06% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Acrivon Therapeutics is 22.64. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 83.06% from its latest reported closing price of 12.37.

The projected annual revenue for Acrivon Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acrivon Therapeutics. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 282.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACRV is 0.14%, a decrease of 54.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.17% to 15,591K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 4,811K shares representing 21.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 3,008K shares representing 13.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sands Capital Ventures holds 1,653K shares representing 7.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,641K shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,634K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACRV by 9.61% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 888K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 900K shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACRV by 84.45% over the last quarter.

Key filings for this company:

