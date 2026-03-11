Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Ocugen (OCGN) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2026, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Ocugen (NasdaqCM:OCGN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 300.87% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Ocugen is $9.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 300.87% from its latest reported closing price of $2.29 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ocugen is 1,127MM, an increase of 25,438.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ocugen. This is an decrease of 36 owner(s) or 23.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCGN is 0.01%, an increase of 48.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.15% to 60,913K shares. The put/call ratio of OCGN is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 5,396K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,162K shares , representing an increase of 22.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCGN by 5.80% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 4,849K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,025K shares , representing an increase of 78.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCGN by 305.66% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,819K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,677K shares , representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCGN by 16.77% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,531K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,302K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares , representing an increase of 95.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCGN by 1,866.73% over the last quarter.

