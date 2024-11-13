Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Nutanix (LSE:0K9O) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2024, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Nutanix (LSE:0K9O) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.29% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Nutanix is 74.55 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 61.03 GBX to a high of 89.88 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 27.29% from its latest reported closing price of 58.57 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Nutanix is 2,104MM, a decrease of 2.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 972 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nutanix. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 2.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K9O is 0.29%, an increase of 2.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.12% to 228,793K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 13,028K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,141K shares , representing an increase of 6.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K9O by 17.24% over the last quarter.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 10,100K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,638K shares , representing a decrease of 25.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K9O by 22.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,744K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,636K shares , representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K9O by 9.17% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,146K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,192K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K9O by 4.09% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 5,989K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,774K shares , representing an increase of 3.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K9O by 6.57% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.