Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of NetApp (LSE:0K6F) with Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2024, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of NetApp (LSE:0K6F) with a Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.66% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for NetApp is 134.73 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 109.01 GBX to a high of 162.65 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 11.66% from its latest reported closing price of 120.66 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for NetApp is 6,809MM, an increase of 6.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,754 funds or institutions reporting positions in NetApp. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 3.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K6F is 0.27%, an increase of 3.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.37% to 231,790K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 23,277K shares representing 11.37% ownership of the company.

Primecap Management holds 13,427K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,787K shares , representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K6F by 5.15% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 8,035K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,205K shares , representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K6F by 15.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,536K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,484K shares , representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K6F by 20.28% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,986K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,532K shares , representing an increase of 7.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K6F by 49.83% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.