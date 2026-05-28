Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) with Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2026, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) with a Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.35% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Martin Marietta Materials is $702.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $450.23 to a high of $840.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.35% from its latest reported closing price of $574.39 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Martin Marietta Materials is 7,154MM, an increase of 12.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 24.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,087 funds or institutions reporting positions in Martin Marietta Materials. This is an decrease of 389 owner(s) or 26.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLM is 0.25%, an increase of 24.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.49% to 66,504K shares. The put/call ratio of MLM is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 3,917K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 3,160K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 2,400K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,378K shares , representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 75.93% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 2,094K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,171K shares , representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 51.30% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 1,955K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,050K shares , representing a decrease of 4.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 5.73% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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