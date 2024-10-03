Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2024, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:LGND) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.77% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ligand Pharmaceuticals is $126.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $151.20. The average price target represents an increase of 23.77% from its latest reported closing price of $102.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ligand Pharmaceuticals is 161MM, an increase of 20.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 540 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ligand Pharmaceuticals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LGND is 0.23%, an increase of 27.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.47% to 21,938K shares. The put/call ratio of LGND is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,096K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,111K shares , representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGND by 18.06% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,009K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,008K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGND by 13.19% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 967K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,033K shares , representing a decrease of 6.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGND by 13.56% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 732K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 738K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGND by 6.34% over the last quarter.

Stephens Investment Management Group holds 652K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 697K shares , representing a decrease of 6.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGND by 13.50% over the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company located in San Diego, California. Founded in 1987 as Progenx Inc., the company went public in 1992.

