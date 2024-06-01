Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Landsea Homes (LSEA) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2024, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Landsea Homes (NasdaqCM:LSEA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.81% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Landsea Homes is 14.96. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 50.81% from its latest reported closing price of 9.92.

The projected annual revenue for Landsea Homes is 1,506MM, an increase of 19.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 260 funds or institutions reporting positions in Landsea Homes. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 16.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSEA is 0.09%, an increase of 20.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.57% to 18,992K shares. The put/call ratio of LSEA is 1.72, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,523K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. holds 1,096K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,152K shares , representing a decrease of 5.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSEA by 14.75% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 702K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 583K shares , representing an increase of 16.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSEA by 19.60% over the last quarter.

WMICX - Wasatch Micro Cap Fund Investor Class shares holds 665K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company.

First Washington holds 655K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Landsea Homes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Landsea Homes Corporation is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

