Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of KLA (KLAC) with Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2024, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of KLA (NasdaqGS:KLAC) with a Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.65% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for KLA is $869.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $686.80 to a high of $1,023.75. The average price target represents an increase of 12.65% from its latest reported closing price of $772.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for KLA is 10,004MM, an increase of 1.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 23.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,633 funds or institutions reporting positions in KLA. This is an increase of 90 owner(s) or 3.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KLAC is 0.54%, an increase of 6.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.74% to 138,603K shares. The put/call ratio of KLAC is 1.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 5,516K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,785K shares , representing a decrease of 4.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 9.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,253K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,250K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 14.84% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,093K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,693K shares , representing a decrease of 14.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 4.63% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,456K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,408K shares , representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 13.29% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 3,362K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,498K shares , representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 9.35% over the last quarter.

KLA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KLA develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward.

