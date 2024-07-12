Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) with Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2024, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) with a Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.46% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Kinsale Capital Group is $429.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $393.90 to a high of $475.65. The average price target represents an increase of 12.46% from its latest reported closing price of $381.83 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kinsale Capital Group is 1,288MM, a decrease of 3.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,057 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kinsale Capital Group. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 4.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNSL is 0.38%, an increase of 20.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.39% to 26,089K shares. The put/call ratio of KNSL is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 1,921K shares representing 8.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,926K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNSL by 56.42% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 1,000K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 728K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 698K shares , representing an increase of 4.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNSL by 47.53% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 723K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 817K shares , representing a decrease of 12.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNSL by 27.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 693K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 692K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNSL by 43.20% over the last quarter.

Kinsale Capital Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.