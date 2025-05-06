Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Iridium Communications (LSE:0JDO) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2025, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Iridium Communications (LSE:0JDO) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 771 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iridium Communications. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JDO is 0.23%, an increase of 4.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.20% to 125,555K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 10,769K shares representing 9.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,119K shares , representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JDO by 10.05% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 6,850K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,971K shares , representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JDO by 1.92% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 3,893K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,829K shares , representing an increase of 27.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JDO by 35.67% over the last quarter.

Silver Heights Capital Management holds 3,715K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,725K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JDO by 1.06% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,695K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,701K shares , representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JDO by 8.60% over the last quarter.

