Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Iridium Communications (IRDM) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2025, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Iridium Communications (NasdaqGS:IRDM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.44% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Iridium Communications is $40.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 55.44% from its latest reported closing price of $25.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Iridium Communications is 848MM, an increase of 0.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 772 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iridium Communications. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRDM is 0.23%, an increase of 4.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.24% to 125,555K shares. The put/call ratio of IRDM is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 10,769K shares representing 9.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,119K shares , representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRDM by 10.05% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 6,850K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,971K shares , representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRDM by 1.92% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 3,893K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,829K shares , representing an increase of 27.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRDM by 35.67% over the last quarter.

Silver Heights Capital Management holds 3,715K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,725K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRDM by 1.06% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,695K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,701K shares , representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRDM by 8.60% over the last quarter.

Iridium Communications Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2019, the company completed a generational upgrade of its satellite network and launched its new specialty broadband service, Iridium Certus. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A.

