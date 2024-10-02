Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of International Money Express (IMXI) with Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2024, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of International Money Express (NasdaqCM:IMXI) with a Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.30% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for International Money Express is $24.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 40.30% from its latest reported closing price of $17.57 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for International Money Express is 798MM, an increase of 19.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 387 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Money Express. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMXI is 0.24%, an increase of 1.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.92% to 32,435K shares. The put/call ratio of IMXI is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,448K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,470K shares , representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMXI by 87.23% over the last quarter.

Voss Capital holds 1,225K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,323K shares , representing a decrease of 7.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMXI by 2.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,049K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Forager Capital Management holds 961K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Investment Management Associates holds 922K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 908K shares , representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMXI by 7.73% over the last quarter.

International Money Express Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

International Money Express, Inc. provides a platform for the electronic movement of money and data from the United States to Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company offers wire transfer, telewire, money order, and other money processing services to customers through a network of sending and paying agents, as well as online.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.