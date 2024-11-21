Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of International General Insurance Holdings (IGIC) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2024, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of International General Insurance Holdings (NasdaqCM:IGIC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.07% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for International General Insurance Holdings is $26.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 8.07% from its latest reported closing price of $24.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for International General Insurance Holdings is 701MM, an increase of 38.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in International General Insurance Holdings. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IGIC is 0.30%, an increase of 21.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.86% to 14,292K shares. The put/call ratio of IGIC is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce & Associates holds 3,065K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,460K shares , representing a decrease of 12.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGIC by 16.91% over the last quarter.

RYTRX - Royce Total Return Fund Investment Class holds 1,926K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,320K shares , representing a decrease of 20.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGIC by 12.97% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 1,256K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,337K shares , representing a decrease of 6.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGIC by 21.75% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,110K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,016K shares , representing an increase of 8.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGIC by 33.91% over the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 614K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 707K shares , representing a decrease of 15.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGIC by 10.28% over the last quarter.

International General Insurance Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IGI is an international specialist commercial insurer and reinsurer underwriting a diverse portfolio of specialty lines. Established in 2001, IGI is an entrepreneurial business with a worldwide portfolio of energy, property, general aviation, construction & engineering, forestry, ports & terminals, marine cargo, marine trades, financial institutions, general third party liability, legal expenses, professional indemnity, marine liability, political violence, and reinsurance treaty business. Registered in Bermuda, with operations in Bermuda, London, Dubai, Amman, Labuan and Casablanca, IGI aims to deliver outstanding levels of service to clients and brokers. IGI is rated 'A' (Excellent)/Stable by AM Best and 'A-'/Stable by S&P Global Ratings.

