Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of International Business Machines (WBAG:IBM) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 11, 2025, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of International Business Machines (WBAG:IBM) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,147 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Business Machines. This is an increase of 166 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBM is 0.49%, an increase of 3.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.60% to 644,178K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,193K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,007K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 20.83% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,125K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,577K shares , representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 20.37% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 20,910K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,482K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 48.80% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 17,435K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,365K shares , representing an increase of 6.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 27.94% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 13,158K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,101K shares , representing an increase of 8.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 80.72% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.