Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of International Business Machines (IBM) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 11, 2025, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.51% Downside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for International Business Machines is $222.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $145.54 to a high of $273.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.51% from its latest reported closing price of $254.79 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for International Business Machines is 64,882MM, an increase of 3.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,119 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Business Machines. This is an increase of 166 owner(s) or 4.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBM is 0.49%, an increase of 2.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.62% to 635,444K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,193K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,007K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 20.83% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,125K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,577K shares , representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 20.37% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 20,482K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,525K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 17.61% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 17,435K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,365K shares , representing an increase of 6.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 27.94% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,101K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,622K shares , representing an increase of 37.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 88.08% over the last quarter.

International Business Machines Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is an American multinational technology corporation headquartered in Armonk, New York, with operations in over 171 countries. IBM produces and sells computer hardware, middleware and software, and provides hosting and consulting services in areas ranging from mainframe computers to nanotechnology. IBM is also a major research organization, holding the record for most annual U.S. patents generated by a business (as of 2020) for 28 consecutive years.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.