Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2025, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of InflaRx N.V. (NasdaqGS:IFRX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 502.53% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for InflaRx N.V. is $9.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 502.53% from its latest reported closing price of $1.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for InflaRx N.V. is 31MM, an increase of 18,617.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in InflaRx N.V.. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFRX is 0.03%, an increase of 16.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 13,078K shares. The put/call ratio of IFRX is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Suvretta Capital Management holds 5,734K shares representing 8.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 2,070K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 667K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares , representing an increase of 95.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFRX by 702.56% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial holds 638K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company.

Ubs Oconnor holds 626K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 798K shares , representing a decrease of 27.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFRX by 30.14% over the last quarter.

InflaRx N.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

InflaRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. Complement C5a is a powerful inflammatory mediator involved in the progression of a wide variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. InflaRx was founded in 2007, and the group has offices and subsidiaries in Jena and Munich, Germany, as well as Ann Arbor, MI, USA.

