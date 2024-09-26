Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Ichor Holdings (LSE:0Z0F) with Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2024, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Ichor Holdings (LSE:0Z0F) with a Perform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 443 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ichor Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0Z0F is 0.15%, an increase of 2.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.37% to 39,175K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,165K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,996K shares , representing an increase of 7.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0Z0F by 12.44% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,676K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,594K shares , representing an increase of 4.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Z0F by 90.90% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,506K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,496K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Z0F by 19.45% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,277K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,046K shares , representing an increase of 18.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0Z0F by 22.80% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 1,239K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,073K shares , representing an increase of 13.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0Z0F by 2.46% over the last quarter.

