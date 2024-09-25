Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Ichor Holdings (ICHR) with Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2024, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Ichor Holdings (NasdaqGS:ICHR) with a Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.03% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ichor Holdings is $43.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 59.03% from its latest reported closing price of $27.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ichor Holdings is 1,165MM, an increase of 44.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 443 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ichor Holdings. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICHR is 0.16%, an increase of 3.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.35% to 39,169K shares. The put/call ratio of ICHR is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,165K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,996K shares , representing an increase of 7.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICHR by 12.44% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,676K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,594K shares , representing an increase of 4.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICHR by 90.90% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,506K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,496K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICHR by 19.45% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,277K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,046K shares , representing an increase of 18.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICHR by 22.80% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 1,239K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,073K shares , representing an increase of 13.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICHR by 2.46% over the last quarter.

Ichor Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

It is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. Its product offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. Its gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor and control precise quantities of the specialized gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as etch and deposition. Its chemical delivery subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. It also manufactures precision-machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers, as well as certain components for internal use in fluid delivery systems and for direct sales to its customers. This vertically-integrated portion of its business is primarily focused on metal and plastic parts that are used in gas and chemical systems, respectively. It is headquartered in Fremont, CA.ichorsystems.com.

