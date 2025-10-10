Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Guardian Pharmacy Services (GRDN) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.16% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Guardian Pharmacy Services is $28.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 22.16% from its latest reported closing price of $23.38 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guardian Pharmacy Services. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 30.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRDN is 0.12%, an increase of 8.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 64.49% to 23,096K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

J. Goldman & Co holds 1,784K shares representing 7.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 824K shares , representing an increase of 53.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRDN by 110.42% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 1,682K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,603K shares , representing an increase of 4.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRDN by 3.08% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,108K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares , representing an increase of 58.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRDN by 68.39% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 1,053K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 421K shares , representing an increase of 60.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRDN by 103.61% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 976K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 739K shares , representing an increase of 24.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRDN by 22.08% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.