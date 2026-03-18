Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Graham (GHM) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 18, 2026, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Graham (NYSE:GHM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.11% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Graham is $102.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $106.05. The average price target represents an increase of 25.11% from its latest reported closing price of $81.80 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Graham is 217MM, a decrease of 8.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 206 funds or institutions reporting positions in Graham. This is an decrease of 118 owner(s) or 36.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GHM is 0.15%, an increase of 11.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.68% to 9,741K shares. The put/call ratio of GHM is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brandes Investment Partners holds 1,247K shares representing 11.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,372K shares , representing a decrease of 10.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHM by 24.35% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 472K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 460K shares , representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHM by 22.22% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 355K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company.

William Blair Investment Management holds 298K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 274K shares , representing an increase of 8.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHM by 37.26% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 280K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 307K shares , representing a decrease of 9.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHM by 2.98% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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