Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Global Blue Group Holding (GB) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2024, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Global Blue Group Holding (NYSE:GB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.47% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Global Blue Group Holding is $6.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 15.47% from its latest reported closing price of $5.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Global Blue Group Holding is 525MM, an increase of 17.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Blue Group Holding. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 20.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GB is 0.30%, an increase of 24.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.53% to 157,954K shares. The put/call ratio of GB is 2.88, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 126,102K shares representing 63.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Knighthead Capital Management holds 9,287K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Third Point holds 8,388K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 4,964K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,061K shares , representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GB by 58.60% over the last quarter.

Partners Group Holding holds 2,771K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Global Blue Group Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Global Blue pioneered the concept of Tax Free Shopping 40 years ago. Through continuous innovation, it has become the leading strategic technology and payments partner, empowering merchants to capture the growth of international shoppers. The Group connects all stakeholders involved in the international shopping ecosystem, helping: More than 29 million international shoppers receive a seamless and personalised shopping experience, enabling them to claim back the VAT on their eligible purchases when they shop abroad and to pay in their home currency at a guaranteed best rate, More than 300,000 points of sale, including leading department stores and luxury brands, identify growth opportunities through smart data and intelligence solutions, increase footfall through data-driven marketing solutions and convert traffic into merchant revenue through innovative in-store technologies, More than 50 acquirers, at around 130,000 points of interaction, benefit from additional revenue streams and offer merchants and travellers Dynamic Currency Conversion options and other Added-Value Payment Solutions, Customs & authorities in more than 40 countries increase country attractiveness and ensure a secure and compliant Tax Free Shopping scheme. In the financial year ending 31 March 2020, Global Blue processed 35 million Tax Free Shopping transactions with a total value of €18.5 billion sales in store, and 31 million Added-Value Payment Solutions transactions with a total value of €4.4 billion sales in store. Global Blue has over 2,000 employees in more than 50 countries.

