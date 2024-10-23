Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Ferguson Enterprises (LSE:FERG) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2024, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Ferguson Enterprises (LSE:FERG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.25% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ferguson Enterprises is 17,818.38 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 13,346.74 GBX to a high of 20,812.98 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 15.25% from its latest reported closing price of 15,460.00 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ferguson Enterprises is 31,891MM, an increase of 7.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ferguson Enterprises. This is an decrease of 1,261 owner(s) or 91.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FERG is 0.37%, an increase of 38.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5,955.67% to 4,330K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fiduciary Management holds 1,652K shares.

Beck Mack & Oliver holds 522K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Vontobel Holding holds 281K shares.

Tran Capital Management holds 233K shares.

Madison Asset Management holds 216K shares. No change in the last quarter.

