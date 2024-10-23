Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Ferguson Enterprises (FERG) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2024, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Ferguson Enterprises (NYSE:FERG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.33% Upside

As of October 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ferguson Enterprises is $231.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $173.72 to a high of $270.90. The average price target represents an increase of 18.33% from its latest reported closing price of $195.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ferguson Enterprises is 31,980MM, an increase of 7.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 125 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ferguson Enterprises. This is an decrease of 1,258 owner(s) or 90.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FERG is 0.37%, an increase of 38.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 97.71% to 4,330K shares. The put/call ratio of FERG is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fiduciary Management holds 1,652K shares.

Beck Mack & Oliver holds 522K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Vontobel Holding holds 281K shares.

Tran Capital Management holds 233K shares.

Madison Asset Management holds 216K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Ferguson Plc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ferguson plc (formerly Wolseley plc) is a British-American multinational plumbing and heating products distributor with its head office in Wokingham, England. Its brands include Ferguson Enterprises (in the United States).

