Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Fastly (FSLY) with Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) with a Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.10% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fastly is $10.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 2.10% from its latest reported closing price of $10.41 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fastly is 616MM, an increase of 4.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 440 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fastly. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 4.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSLY is 0.06%, an increase of 11.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.33% to 125,876K shares. The put/call ratio of FSLY is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Legal & General Group holds 8,787K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,943K shares , representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 39.17% over the last quarter.

Penserra Capital Management holds 7,236K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Cybersecurity ETF holds 7,178K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,921K shares , representing an increase of 45.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 21.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,106K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,926K shares , representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 4.07% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,422K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,552K shares , representing a decrease of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 8.50% over the last quarter.

