Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Fair Isaac (LSE:0TIQ) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 3, 2024, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Fair Isaac (LSE:0TIQ) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,626 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fair Isaac. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 2.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0TIQ is 0.46%, an increase of 5.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.79% to 25,531K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Valley Forge Advisors holds 878K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 881K shares , representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0TIQ by 12.55% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 801K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 861K shares , representing a decrease of 7.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0TIQ by 8.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 741K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 742K shares , representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0TIQ by 15.69% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 666K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 174K shares , representing an increase of 73.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0TIQ by 342.08% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 639K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 625K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0TIQ by 39.65% over the last quarter.

