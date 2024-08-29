Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of enGene Holdings (ENGN) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2024, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of enGene Holdings (NasdaqCM:ENGN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 408.44% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for enGene Holdings is $33.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 408.44% from its latest reported closing price of $6.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for enGene Holdings is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in enGene Holdings. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENGN is 0.98%, an increase of 28.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.02% to 32,625K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fcpm Iii Services B.v. holds 8,678K shares representing 19.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,300K shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,200K shares , representing an increase of 63.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENGN by 50.08% over the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 2,826K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,566K shares , representing an increase of 9.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENGN by 17.97% over the last quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Holdings holds 2,450K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,461K shares , representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENGN by 23.09% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 2,251K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

