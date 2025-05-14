Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Digital Realty Trust (LSE:0I9F) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2025, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Digital Realty Trust (LSE:0I9F) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.47% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Digital Realty Trust is 186.69 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 138.39 GBX to a high of 227.71 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 13.47% from its latest reported closing price of 164.53 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Digital Realty Trust is 6,298MM, an increase of 14.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,039 funds or institutions reporting positions in Digital Realty Trust. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0I9F is 0.60%, an increase of 2.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.78% to 356,997K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 22,167K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,580K shares , representing a decrease of 10.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I9F by 5.18% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,634K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,781K shares , representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I9F by 4.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,392K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,388K shares , representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I9F by 8.03% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 10,125K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,639K shares , representing a decrease of 5.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I9F by 5.38% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,654K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,528K shares , representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I9F by 56.00% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.