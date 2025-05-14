Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock (DLR.PRL) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2025, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:DLR.PRL) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLR.PRL is 0.55%, an increase of 8.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.92% to 4,265K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,289K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 542K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 545K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLR.PRL by 2.60% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 495K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 560K shares , representing a decrease of 13.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLR.PRL by 18.11% over the last quarter.

Cbre Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund holds 301K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 277K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares , representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLR.PRL by 1.81% over the last quarter.

