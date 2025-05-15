Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock (DLR.PRK) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2025, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:DLR.PRK) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLR.PRK is 0.31%, an increase of 3.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.99% to 1,951K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 781K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 327K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 327K shares , representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLR.PRK by 0.83% over the last quarter.

Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund holds 195K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 166K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares , representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLR.PRK by 1.13% over the last quarter.

NRIAX - Nuveen Real Asset Income Fund holds 109K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLR.PRK by 2.26% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.