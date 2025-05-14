Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock (DLR.PRJ) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2025, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:DLR.PRJ) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLR.PRJ is 0.27%, an increase of 3.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.81% to 2,188K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 731K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 737K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLR.PRJ by 2.55% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 359K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 361K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLR.PRJ by 4.90% over the last quarter.

Cbre Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund holds 245K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund holds 207K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 147K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares , representing a decrease of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLR.PRJ by 8.28% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.