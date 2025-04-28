Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Corpay (CPAY) with Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) with a Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.44% Upside

As of April 23, 2025, the average one-year price target for Corpay is $409.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $373.70 to a high of $467.25. The average price target represents an increase of 29.44% from its latest reported closing price of $316.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Corpay is 4,556MM, an increase of 14.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 23.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,429 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corpay. This is an increase of 79 owner(s) or 5.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPAY is 0.30%, an increase of 0.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.12% to 76,683K shares. The put/call ratio of CPAY is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,841K shares representing 8.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,840K shares , representing an increase of 17.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPAY by 30.74% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,256K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,287K shares , representing a decrease of 24.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPAY by 14.64% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 3,941K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,172K shares , representing a decrease of 5.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPAY by 34.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,075K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,096K shares , representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPAY by 5.53% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 2,045K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,923K shares , representing an increase of 5.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPAY by 18.59% over the last quarter.

Corpay Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

fleetcor is a leading global provider of fuel cards and specialized payment products to businesses. fleetcor's payment programs enable businesses to better control employee spending and provide card-accepting merchants with a high volume customer base that can increase their sales and customer loyalty. fleetcor serves over 500,000 commercial accounts with millions of cardholders across the united states, canada, mexico, europe, africa and asia. for more information, please visit www.fleetcor.com. we have developed an extremely successful company based on our core principles; determination, drive, outstanding value, industry leading products, and quality people. as a result fleetcor has grown more than 40% over the last 10 years and is the world's largest provider of commercial fleet card programs. through our organic growth initiatives, strategic acquisitions, and solid business acumen, that growth will continue. to maintain our top position in the industry, it is vital to continual

