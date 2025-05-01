Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Corpay (BIT:1CPAY) with Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Corpay (BIT:1CPAY) with a Perform recommendation.

There are 1,427 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corpay. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 6.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1CPAY is 0.30%, an increase of 3.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.31% to 76,624K shares.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,841K shares representing 8.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,840K shares , representing an increase of 17.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CPAY by 30.74% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,256K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,287K shares , representing a decrease of 24.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CPAY by 14.64% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 3,941K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,172K shares , representing a decrease of 5.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CPAY by 34.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,075K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,096K shares , representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CPAY by 5.53% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 2,045K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,923K shares , representing an increase of 5.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CPAY by 18.59% over the last quarter.

