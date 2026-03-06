Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of CoreWeave (CRWV) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2026, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of CoreWeave (NasdaqGS:CRWV) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.64% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for CoreWeave is $126.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $245.70. The average price target represents an increase of 69.64% from its latest reported closing price of $74.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CoreWeave is 12,317MM, an increase of 140.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 773 funds or institutions reporting positions in CoreWeave. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRWV is 0.45%, an increase of 38.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 256,007K shares. The put/call ratio of CRWV is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Magnetar Financial holds 68,191K shares representing 16.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 81,983K shares , representing a decrease of 20.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWV by 29.62% over the last quarter.

Nvidia holds 24,278K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 9,082K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,688K shares , representing an increase of 70.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWV by 78.17% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 6,171K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,297K shares , representing a decrease of 99.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWV by 73.94% over the last quarter.

Situational Awareness holds 6,099K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,115K shares , representing an increase of 32.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWV by 41.83% over the last quarter.

