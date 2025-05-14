Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Core Scientific (CORZ) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2025, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Core Scientific (NasdaqGS:CORZ) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 82.67% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Core Scientific is $18.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 82.67% from its latest reported closing price of $10.33 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 554 funds or institutions reporting positions in Core Scientific. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 14.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CORZ is 0.66%, an increase of 9.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.41% to 271,192K shares. The put/call ratio of CORZ is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Beryl Capital Management holds 18,180K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,631K shares , representing an increase of 19.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CORZ by 53.96% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 10,264K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,839K shares , representing an increase of 52.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CORZ by 141.54% over the last quarter.

ORG Wealth Partners holds 8,712K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,987K shares , representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CORZ by 97.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,924K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,991K shares , representing an increase of 11.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CORZ by 32.32% over the last quarter.

Two Seas Capital holds 6,233K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,706K shares , representing an increase of 8.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CORZ by 30.98% over the last quarter.

Core Scientific Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Core Scientific, Inc. operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services.

