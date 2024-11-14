Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Commvault Systems (CVLT) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2024, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Commvault Systems (NasdaqGS:CVLT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.55% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Commvault Systems is $166.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.55% from its latest reported closing price of $176.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Commvault Systems is 927MM, an increase of 3.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 851 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commvault Systems. This is an increase of 90 owner(s) or 11.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVLT is 0.25%, an increase of 14.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.26% to 53,472K shares. The put/call ratio of CVLT is 1.90, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 6,132K shares representing 14.02% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,884K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,813K shares , representing an increase of 3.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 16.59% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,475K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,601K shares , representing a decrease of 8.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 17.57% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,472K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,505K shares , representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 39.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,378K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,397K shares , representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 14.92% over the last quarter.

Commvault Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Commvault is the recognized leader in data backup and recovery. Commvault's converged data management solution redefines what backup means for the progressive enterprise through solutions that protect, manage and use their most critical asset - their data. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,600 highly-skilled individuals across markets orldwide and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States.

