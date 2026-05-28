Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Comfort Systems USA (FIX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2026, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.40% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Comfort Systems USA is $2,079.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1,818.45 to a high of $2,643.90. The average price target represents an increase of 11.40% from its latest reported closing price of $1,867.09 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Comfort Systems USA is 4,776MM, a decrease of 52.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,218 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comfort Systems USA. This is an decrease of 167 owner(s) or 12.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIX is 0.26%, an increase of 23.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.41% to 36,958K shares. The put/call ratio of FIX is 1.64, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,286K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 1,881K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,239K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,186K shares , representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIX by 16.44% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 1,116K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,020K shares , representing an increase of 8.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIX by 36.65% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 890K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 707K shares , representing an increase of 20.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIX by 81.00% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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