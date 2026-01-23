Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Coherus Oncology (CHRS) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 22, 2026, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Coherus Oncology (NasdaqGM:CHRS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 263.52% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Coherus Oncology is $5.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 263.52% from its latest reported closing price of $1.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Coherus Oncology is 1,223MM, an increase of 340.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 222 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coherus Oncology. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHRS is 0.02%, an increase of 36.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.45% to 58,419K shares. The put/call ratio of CHRS is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tang Capital Management holds 5,097K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,720K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,435K shares , representing an increase of 7.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRS by 12.44% over the last quarter.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 3,036K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,741K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,676K shares , representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHRS by 109.04% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,682K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,928K shares , representing a decrease of 9.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRS by 16.22% over the last quarter.

