Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of CION Investment (CION) with Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2024, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of CION Investment (NYSE:CION) with a Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.62% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for CION Investment is $12.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 4.62% from its latest reported closing price of $11.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CION Investment is 202MM, a decrease of 23.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 190 funds or institutions reporting positions in CION Investment. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CION is 0.23%, an increase of 3.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.87% to 21,199K shares. The put/call ratio of CION is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 1,237K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,070K shares , representing an increase of 13.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CION by 19.79% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 1,231K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,114K shares , representing an increase of 9.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CION by 8.49% over the last quarter.

Bulldog Investors, LLP holds 1,024K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,027K shares , representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CION by 24.32% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 937K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 964K shares , representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CION by 0.65% over the last quarter.

Special Opportunities Fund holds 899K shares. No change in the last quarter.

CION Invt Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CION Investments is a leading manager of investment solutions designed to redefine the way individual investors can build their portfolios and help meet their long-term investment goals. With more than 30 years of experience in the alternative asset management industry, CION strives to level the playing field by giving investors direct access to premier asset management historically only available to the largest institutions. CION currently manages CION Investment Corporation, a leading publicly listed BDC with approximately $1.8 billion in assets under management and sponsors, through CION Ares Management, CION Ares Diversified Credit Fund, a globally diversified credit interval fund with approximately $2.1 billion in total managed assets.

