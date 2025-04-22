Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage of Chicago Atlantic BDC (LIEN) with Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2025, Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Chicago Atlantic BDC (NasdaqGM:LIEN) with a Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.77% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Chicago Atlantic BDC is $13.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.41 to a high of $13.94. The average price target represents an increase of 31.77% from its latest reported closing price of $10.28 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chicago Atlantic BDC. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIEN is 1.64%, an increase of 340.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 394.63% to 1,642K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Intrepid Capital Management holds 756K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing an increase of 97.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIEN by 4,604.04% over the last quarter.

ICMUX - Intrepid Income Fund Institutional Class holds 718K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing an increase of 97.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIEN by 4,322.81% over the last quarter.

CNBS - Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF holds 69K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares , representing a decrease of 19.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIEN by 116.46% over the last quarter.

Penserra Capital Management holds 48K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares , representing a decrease of 74.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIEN by 44.57% over the last quarter.

ICMBX - Intrepid Capital Fund Investor Class holds 38K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.